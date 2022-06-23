Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Increased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 1.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $128.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.