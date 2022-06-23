Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.27

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 2269333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

