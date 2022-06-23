Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 383,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $297,072,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $894.73.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $708.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $902.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $734.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

