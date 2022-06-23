The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 281.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Clorox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $140.69.

Clorox stock opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.