The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Trimmed by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $284.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

