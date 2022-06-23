The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($58.95) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

HEI stock opened at €49.07 ($51.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a 52-week high of €76.98 ($81.03). The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

