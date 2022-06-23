The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Trimmed by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

