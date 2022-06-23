The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Raised by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.