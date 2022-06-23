The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,505.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.6% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.54. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

