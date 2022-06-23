Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $311,726,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $519.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $489.14 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

