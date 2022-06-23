Thomas E. Messier Buys 20,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) insider Thomas E. Messier bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,211.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDRR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

