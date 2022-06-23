Tiaa Fsb Acquires 1,678 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

