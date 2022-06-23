Tiaa Fsb Acquires 62,079 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $41,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.