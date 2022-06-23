Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $414,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $345.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

