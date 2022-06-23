Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $181,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $174.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.76.

