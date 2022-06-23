Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.90% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $965,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after acquiring an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.