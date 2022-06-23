Tiaa Fsb Has $174.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,149 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.05% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $174,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 34,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB opened at $85.81 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $113.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.