Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $70,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $421.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

