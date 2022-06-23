Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,372 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,246 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock opened at $365.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.67. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

