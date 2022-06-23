Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.91% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $216,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.