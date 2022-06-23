Tiaa Fsb Sells 10,427 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $190,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $167.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

