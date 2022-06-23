Tiaa Fsb Sells 17,715 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,715 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $316.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.96 and its 200 day moving average is $353.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

