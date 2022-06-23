Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 72,030 Shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEN opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

