Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214,423 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vale by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

