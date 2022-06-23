Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,905.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 33,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

