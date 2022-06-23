Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $223.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.