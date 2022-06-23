Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 393.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $458.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $458.33 and its 200 day moving average is $426.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

