Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $12.03 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.5% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 55,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 32,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $280.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

