Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,997,000.

VNQ opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

