Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $7.17 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

