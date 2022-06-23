Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.62.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

