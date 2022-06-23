Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,147 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

