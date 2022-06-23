Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,637 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

