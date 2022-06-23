Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

