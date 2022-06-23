Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Cut by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE MTN opened at $221.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.80.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.