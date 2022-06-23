VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,490 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.19% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $93,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

