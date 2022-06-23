Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

