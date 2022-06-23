Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

