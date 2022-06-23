Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 2.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $355,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 97,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,294.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $128.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.