Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $174.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.