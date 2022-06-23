Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $201,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

