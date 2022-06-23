Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

