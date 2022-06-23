ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.85

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 67627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.