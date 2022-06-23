Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 515 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 900,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 109,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $58.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

