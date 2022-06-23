Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 8,833 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

Shares of MCD opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.54 and a 200 day moving average of $250.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

