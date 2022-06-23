Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $519.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $489.14 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $544.31 and a 200-day moving average of $575.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

