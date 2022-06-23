Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $167.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.