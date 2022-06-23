Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IVV opened at $376.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
