Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.