Webster Bank N. A. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

